Hollington United set to entertain title rivals

Hollington United Football Club is gearing up for a game which could well be pivotal in determining the league champions.

Third-placed Hollington will host leaders Cuckfield in the Mid Sussex League Premier Division tomorrow (Saturday). Kick-off at Gibbons Field is 2pm.

Cuckfield’s 1-0 win at home to Balcombe on Wednesday night took them back to the summit, in place of their victims, and left them in pole position for the title.

But Hollington’s fate is still in their own hands and victories in all six of their remaining league games, including tomorrow, would guarantee them top spot.

Hollington are currently five points behind Cuckfield having played a match fewer and were 2-1 winners in a high quality reverse fixture during January.

The Lions are unbeaten in their last 13 matches in all competitions and had won 12 in a row before drawing at Balcombe last weekend.

Hollington, who are three points behind Balcombe with three games in hand, last played a home fixture back on February 23.

Mid Sussex League Premier Division top four (played-points): 1 Cuckfield Rangers 21-55 (+54 goal difference), 2 Balcombe 23-53 (+56), 3 HOLLINGTON UNITED 20-50 (+33), 4 Lindfield 20-42 (+41).

Hollington United’s remaining league fixtures: April 6 Cuckfield Rangers (h), April 13 Buxted (h), April 20 Peacehaven & Telscombe II (a), April 22 Lindfield (a), April 27 Rotherfield (h), May 4 Sporting Lindfield (a).