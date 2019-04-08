Hollington United and Cuckfield Rangers compete for a bouncing ball

Hollington United’s top-of-the-table clash in pictures

Hollington United Football Club took on Cuckfield Rangers in a key game in the race for the Mid Sussex League Premier Division title on Saturday.

Cuckfield ran out 3-0 winners, ending Hollington’s 13-match unbeaten run in all competitions and putting themselves firmly in pole position to be crowned champions. Pictures by Justin Lycett

Jay Tomlin goes up for a header with a Cuckfield Rangers opponent
Midfield action from Gibbons Field on Saturday
Cuckfield Rangers in possession
Jay Tomlin challenges the Cuckfield goalkeeper
