Hollington United boss ‘very, very proud’ of players after reaching cup final

Hollington United manager Scott Price said he was ‘very, very proud’ of his players after the football club reached the Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup final for the first time.

The Lions booked their place in the final of the prestigious county knockout competition courtesy of a 2-0 semi-final victory away to Sporting Lindfield on Saturday.

Price said: “Very, very proud of this group of players. They have been outstanding all year and deserve this. Getting to the county cup final at any level is a brilliant achievement, but for this club it’s extra special.

“As well as the players, I’m also so pleased for ‘Mr and Mrs Hollington’ Les and Wendy Hustwayte, who have had the worst two years possible and l know are so proud of the team. So this is for them.”

Mid Sussex League Premier Division high-flyers Hollington overcame league rivals Sporting thanks to second half strikes by Alan Foster and Jan Bailey.

“The game itself was well managed by ourselves,” continued Price. “To limit them to one shot on target all game in a semi-final was fantastic.

“Credit to Sporting - they made it difficult for us by putting 10 players behind the ball, so we had to find a different way of playing and find a way to win, which the players adapted to superbly.

“Once again we trusted in youth, which says a lot in such a big game.

“Some big games coming up with another semi-final being our next game and then the top three in the league, so it’s a tough, tough month.”

Hollington are without a fixture this coming Saturday and their next match is a Mid Sussex League Senior Charity Cup semi-final away to Lindfield on Saturday March 23.