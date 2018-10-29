High-flying Hollington net comeback victory

Hollington United Football Club’s first team overturned a half time deficit to win 3-1 at home to Burgess Hill Albion on Saturday.

Goals from Dan Kearley, Jan Bailey and James Hull earned Hollington a victory which keeps them level on points with Mid Sussex League Premier Division leaders Cuckfield Rangers having played an extra game.

Sam White lines up a shot at the Burgess Hill goal

With another good crowd watching on, the Lions were eager to put things right after losing convincingly to Burgess Hill in August’s reverse fixture.

See also: * Hollington defy defensive crisis to net cup win

* Hollington stay top after away draw

* Four-star Hollington march on at the top



The home side started well and created some good chances, but were guilty of not being clinical. This would prove costly as Burgess Hill took the lead on the stroke of half time with a deflected shot that wrong-footed Hollington goalkeeper Eliott Stokes.

Hollington flew out of the traps after the break and equalised when a Sam White cross was superbly headed home by Kearley. They soon went up 2-1 up when Bailey drove into the box and curled a left-footed finish into the far corner.

By now it was completely one-way traffic and minutes later 16-year-old Hull headed home a Luke Woodley cross with his first touch after coming on as a substitute.

Luke Woodley on the run

The Lions saw the game out comfortably to secure the three points and extend an unbeaten home league record which stretches back two years. Man of the match, sponsored by Flow-Rite Plumbing, was Ricky Martin.

Hollington manager Scott Price said: “It was nice to have two recognised defenders back after having none the previous game. I thought we were good today - if any criticism it’d be not killing the game off before half time, but if I’d had a pound for every time we’ve gone in at half time trailing since I’ve been here, I’d have a few quid to spend.

“Great to see James Hull get his first goal for us. But that’s two years now since we lost our last league game at home, which is fantastic at any level. Thank you again to those who have donated clothes and toys for charities.”