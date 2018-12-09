Haywards Heath Town v Hastings United - picture slideshow

Haywards Heath Town came from behind to seal all three points at Hanbury after a dire first half sparked into life early into the second period.

The first half struggled to get going with both sides having to deal with the driving wind and rain which took centre stage with few efforts on goal.

Alex Laing after scoring the winner. Picture by Grahame Lehkyj

It was the visitors who took the lead with the second half only 3 minutes old when Hastings attacking pace caught Heath square and the ball was centered to Sam Adams for an easy tap in.

Heath then raised their game and enjoyed more of the play for the first time in the match although Hastings continued to look dangerous on the break and Heath had keeper Josh Heyburn to thank on more than one occasion.

Heath went close to levelling through Alex Laing who struck the post from a free kick just before the hour but it was soon all square as Heath introduced Melford Simpson just back from injury and his nod down was volleyed in by Karly Akehurst on 68 minutes.

The match seemed to be heading towards a draw until the 84th minute when Alex Laing cut in from the left and curled the ball beyond the reach of Hastings keeper Charlie Horlock for three home points.

Man of the Match – Josh Heyburn with some brilliant one on one stops