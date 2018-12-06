Haywards Heath Town boss Saunders: 'If somebody had said to me that within four years I'd be playing Hastings in a league game I probably would have laughed'

Haywards Heath Town boss Shaun Saunders paid tribute to the club's unsung heroes ahead of Saturday's home Sussex derby against Hastings United in the Bostik South East division.

The Pilot Field-based side currently sit second in the league having taken 28 points from 14 games. However United are ten points off top, and only three ahead of Heath, and are on a wretched run of four games without a win in all competitions.

Ahead of this Sussex clash, Saunders seemed to be in disbelief that he was ready to take on Hastings in 'another big day for the club'.

Although the club had come a long way during his tenure at the club the Blues boss was also quick to hail the work of the people working behind the scenes.

He said: "I came here about four years ago and if somebody had said to me that within four years I'd be playing Hastings at home in a league game I probably would have laughed at them. I think it's massive and it's another big day for the club, and we're expecting a real cracker of a game.

"It's a testament to everyone at the club who has worked so hard that we get teams like Hastings in league games now. It's fantastic for everybody, not just myself and the players.

"I can't tell you how hard people are working behind the scenes to make sure we keep everything in place and working on taking us to the next level. We're in a great place and it's a testament to everybody."

A sickness bug has swept through Hanbury Park in recent weeks, decimating the playing squad and availability.

Saunders was glad that the sickness throughout the team seemed to have abated and revealed that four players were in the mix for returning to the first eleven on Saturday.

He added: "I'm not one of these managers that moan about injuries but over the last three or four games we've had players missing through injury or illness.

"We get four back on Saturday though. Luke Robinson, big Melford Simpson, Max Miller, and Sean Roddy should all come back into the mix for Saturday.

"We've come through our bad spell and we've not been vintage but it's been all hands to the pump and we got through that difficult time with this bug that's swept through the club."