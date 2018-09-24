Hastings win appeal against Horlock red card

Hastings United Football Club has won its appeal against Charlie Horlock’s red card during Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup victory.

The goalkeeper was sent-off during the second half of Hastings’ 4-3 second round qualifying win away to Leiston for what the referee deemed handball outside the penalty area, but the club’s subsequent appeal to the FA for wrongful dismissal was unsuccessful.

A club statement read: “The club advise that it lodged an appeal with the FA in regard to Charlie Horlock’s red card for allegedly handling the ball outside of the penalty area at Leiston last Saturday and are now pleased to announce that the appeal has was successful.

See also: * Hastings handed another away tie in FA Cup

* Eight-man Hastings hold on for amazing FA Cup win

* Hastings boss: We deserved to win crazy game

“The club was able to provide video evidence, as is required with a wrongful dismissal appeal, and after reviewing the incident, the FA rescinded the red card issued.

“The club would like to thank its video analyst last Saturday, Joe Stewart, with the assistance of Liam Jefferson, for putting together the video clips showing that Charlie Horlock had not handled the ball outside the penalty area.”

Hastings were handed a trip to Hitchin Town or Didcot Town in this afternoon’s third round qualifying draw.