Hastings United team up with Dom’s Food Mission

Dom’s Food Mission is the main charity partner of Hastings United Football Club for the 2018/19 season.

The locally-based organisation was founded in 2015 by husband and wife Dom and Alexandria Warren, aiming to help feed less fortunate people and to make an impact on food waste.

Representatives of Hastings United Football Club and Dom's Food Mission at The Pilot Field. Picture courtesy Scott White

Dom’s Food Mission has grown considerably in the last three years to the point that more than 4,000 mouths are now fed every month.

See also: * Hastings boss praises ruthlessness in 5-1 win

* Five-star Hastings get off to flying start



It has donation drop off points in Asda and Morrisons supermarkets in Hastings, and Dom’s Food Mission has signed partnerships with the likes of Morrisons, Marks & Spencer, Tesco, KFC, Costa, Sainsbury’s, Greggs and many more.

Dom Warren and Hastings United manager Chris Agutter here discuss the partnership following Hastings’ 5-1 win at home to Thamesmead Town on the opening day of the 2018/19 Bostik League South East Division season last weekend.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed, we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer, simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)