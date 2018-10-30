Hastings United set to kick-off hectic run of matches

Having played just three times so far this month, Hastings United Football Club is now set to embark on a hectic period of matches.

Chris Agutter’s side will host Greenwich Borough in the Bostik League South East Division tonight (Tuesday) - the first of 10 games in the next four-and-a-half weeks.

Tonight’s clash will be the first of five consecutive Tuesday night contests for a Hastings side playing catch-up with its fixtures following a lot of cup action so far this season.

Hastings have played just seven league games so far (no team in the division has played less) and they’ve won six of them to sit fourth in the table.

Another victory tonight would see them jump above Hythe Town and Phoenix Sports into the top two.

Standing in their way will be a third-bottom Greenwich side which has won two and lost six of its eight league encounters to date but which is still going strong in the Buildbase FA Trophy.

Right winger Lanre Azeez, a new signing from Ashford United, is expected to go straight into the squad for a match which will kick-off at 7.45pm.

Bostik League South East Division top half (played-points): 1 Cray Wanderers 10-28 (+19 goal difference), 2 Phoenix Sports 11-20 (+5), 3 Hythe Town 10-19 (+6), 4 HASTINGS UNITED 7-18 (+10), 5 VCD Athletic 10-18 (-1), 6 Whyteleafe 8-15 (+6), 7 Haywards Heath Town 10-15 (+3), 8 Whitstable Town 10-15 (-1), 9 Sittingbourne 10-14 (-1), 10 Ramsgate 9-13 (+2).

Hastings United’s upcoming fixtures (league unless stated): tonight Greenwich Borough (h), November 3 Three Bridges (h), November 6 Saltdean United (a) Sussex Senior Challenge Cup 2nd round, November 11 Cray Wanderers (a), November 13 Herne Bay (h), November 17 Whitstable Town (h), November 20 Merstham (h) Velocity Trophy 2nd round, November 24 Faversham Town (a), November 27 Whyteleafe (a), December 1 East Grinstead Town (h).

Bexhill United’s scheduled Sussex Senior Challenge Cup second round tie at home to Burgess Hill Town tonight has been postponed as the Hillians have a Buildbase FA Trophy replay.