Hastings United set for second game in barely 48 hours

Hastings United Football Club will be in action for the second time in little more than 48 hours tonight (Tuesday).

Chris Agutter’s side will seek to hit straight back from its 2-1 defeat away to table-topping Cray Wanderers on Sunday when it entertains Herne Bay. Kick-off at The Pilot Field is 7.45pm.

That result - only Hastings’ second league defeat of the season - has left second-placed Hastings 10 points behind Cray with two games in hand, the first of which is tonight.

Herne Bay are second-bottom of the table with five points from their first nine matches, although they did win through a couple of rounds in the Buildbase FA Trophy before bowing out at the weekend.

Hastings boast a 100 percent home record in the league so far this season and if they maintain that tonight, they will move three points ahead of third-placed VCD Athletic having played a match less.

Bostik League South East Division top half (played-points): 1 Cray Wanderers 12-34 (+21 goal difference), 2 HASTINGS UNITED 10-24 (+14), 3 VCD Athletic 12-24 (+8), 4 Phoenix Sports 13-24 (+6), 5 Hythe Town 12-23 (+7), 6 Whyteleafe 10-18 (+7), 7 Haywards Heath Town 12-18 (+3), 8 Whitstable Town 12-18 (-2), 9 Ramsgate 12-16 (+2), 10 Horsham 10-16 (0).

* HASTINGS United Football Club will again be running its Have a Hastings Heart festive campaign this Christmas.

For the fourth year running, the football club has teamed up with the Kipling Children’s Ward at the Conquest Hospital to bring some happiness and festive cheer to all the children who will be in hospital over the Christmas period.

The scheme was first run back in 2015, with senior management and first team players handing out presents to some very excited children. The club will again be making a presentation this year and is calling on the public to help

The club is asking for gift donations of £5 or over in value, labelled for a boy or girl and the age range of the child.

There will be several drop-off points, both on a matchday (club shop and boardroom from 2pm) and a non-matchday (The Pilot Field main office on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10am-1pm, and The Pilot Bar on Thursdays from 4-9.30pm, Fridays from 3-10pm, non-match Saturdays from 4-10pm and Sundays from 12noon-4pm).

A club spokesman said: “Please get behind the scheme, make a difference and bring a smile to a child’s face this Christmas.”