Hastings United put a smile on faces of children in hospital

Hastings United Football Club helped put smiles on the faces of children who spent Christmas in hospital.

The Bostik League South East Division club handed out around 70 presents for children of all ages in the Kipling Ward at the Conquest Hospital in Hastings and the children’s ward at Eastbourne District General Hospital.

First team coach Andrew Brown, plus Ben Cornelius, Dane Martin, players including Tom Climpson, Davide Rodari, Charlie Curran, Jamie Fielding, Kian Moynes, Finnley Page, Ollie Weeks, and club officials Dave Ormerod and Hayley Clout delivered the presents last Thursday.

Hastings United FC would like to thank all who kindly donated presents to its Have a Hastings Heart 2018 appeal.

A club spokesman said: “We consider it important as a club to be involved with our local hospital and we will continue to provide fundraising support for specific hospital appeals.

“We will also continue to support projects in the local community where we feel this is possible.”

Hastings will next be in action at home to Sevenoaks Town on Boxing Day. Kick-off at The Pilot Field is 3pm.