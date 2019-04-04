Hastings United power to 13-0 win

Hastings United Football Club’s under-19 academy team powered to an emphatic 13-0 win yesterday (Wednesday).

The Hastings young guns were emphatic winners at home to a Whyteleafe side which they drew 1-1 with in December’s reverse fixture.

With three matches remaining, Hastings can finish no lower than their present position of seventh in National League Under-19 Alliance Division B.

Hastings have two home fixtures in three days next week. They will host Dover Athletic on Monday and Dartford Whites on Wednesday.

The under-23 development squad, meanwhile, will continue its quest for a runners-up finish in Bostik League Development South with a home game against Molesey on Saturday. Kick-off at The Pilot Field is 2pm.

Hastings are currently in third place, albeit only two points behind second-placed Ramsgate - who have already finished their programme - having played three less matches.

Fourth-placed Cray Wanderers, who trail Hastings on goal difference having played an extra match, are the other team in the running for second spot.