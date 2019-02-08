Hastings United match subject to pitch inspection

Hastings United Football Club’s match away to Whitstable Town tomorrow (Saturday) is subject to a morning pitch inspection.

The playing surface at the Belmont Ground will be checked at 9am to see if the Bostik League South East Division fixture can go ahead after today’s wet weather.

Hastings are currently third in the table and seeking to secure a place in the end-of-season promotion play-offs.

Several of tomorrow’s East Sussex Football League games have already been postponed, including the Premier Division clash between Robertsbridge United and Hawkhurst United, and the Premier Travel Chauffeurs Challenge Cup quarter-final between Wadhurst United and Sidley United.

Return to this website tomorrow for further updates.