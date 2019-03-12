Hastings United game postponed after wind damages ground

Hastings United Football Club’s scheduled development squad match tonight (Tuesday) has been postponed as a result of damage caused by the strong winds.

The Bostik League Development South game away to Margate is off after the wind damaged the roof of the dressing rooms at Hartsdown Park.

Hastings are fourth in the table with 30 points from 17 games and could have gone second had they played and won tonight.

First team players Sam Beale and Davide Rodari were due to have played for Hastings had the match gone ahead to get more minutes under the belts following injury.

Hastings’ first team lies fourth in the Bostik League South East Division following Saturday’s 2-0 win away to VCD Athletic, in which Rodari opened the scoring on his first appearance of the season.