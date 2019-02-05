Hastings United denied by added time Horsham leveller

Hastings United Football Club had to settle for a point in tonight’s (Tuesday’s) fourth versus third clash after conceding a very late equaliser.

Steve Metcalf’s added time strike meant Chris Agutter’s side drew 1-1 away to Horsham in the Bostik League South East Division.

Jordy Mongoy had put Hastings ahead earlier in the second half on a wet night at Culver Road, Lancing.

With no Sam Cruttwell, Youssouf Bamba was restored to Hastings’ starting line-up in the only change from Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to Guernsey.

Hastings missed the target with a great chance early on before goalkeeper Charlie Horlock produced splendid saves to deny Hayward and Tyrell Richardson-Brown at the other end.

After a quiet start to the second period, Hastings broke the deadlock in the 58th minute through Mongoy’s seventh goal in the last six games.

Horlock was out quickly at the feet of Harding and Horsham also went close from a free kick.

With an important victory just moments away, Hastings conceded in the dying moments. The visitors failed to clear a free kick into their penalty box and a tremendous strike from just outside the box was fingertipped onto the crossbar by Horlock before being prodded home by Metcalf in the resulting scramble.

Hastings remain third in the table, but are now two points behind second-placed Ashford United, who continued their superb run with another victory tonight.

Hastings: Horlock, Black, Eweka, Howlett-Mundle, Lovatt, Ajakaiye, Adams, Mongoy (Curran 90), Bamba (Climpson 80), Fielding, Dixon. Subs not used: Walker, Janneh, Hull. Attendance: 157.

Bostik League South East Division top half (played-points): 1 Cray Wanderers 24-61 (+35 goal difference), 2 Ashford United 24-48 (+29), 3 HASTINGS UNITED 24-46 (+22), 4 Horsham 23-42 (+14), 5 Haywards Heath Town 23-39 (+10), 6 Whyteleafe 23-38 (+15), 7 Hythe Town 24-36 (+5), 8 VCD Athletic 22-35 (+2), 9 Ramsgate 24-33 (+6), 10 Phoenix Sports 23-32 (+1).