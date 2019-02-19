Hastings United boss: Young players doing us proud

The young lads are doing us proud, said Hastings United Football Club manager Chris Agutter after Saturday’s victory.

Agutter singled out Jamie Fielding, Adam Lovatt and James Pool for special mention following the 2-1 win at home to Faversham Town in the Bostik League South East Division.

He said: “The fact that we’re at the top of the league and where we are with the players we’ve got and the age we’ve got is credit to the players; they’re punching way above their weight.

See also: * Hastings United boss ‘very pleased’ to return to winning ways

* Hastings United up to second after hard-fought win

* Hastings United investigate alleged incident between player and fan



“Jamie Fielding, two man of the match performances on the spin, I thought he was outstanding again, Adam Lovatt again outstanding, James Pool, 16 years of age, has come on at 1-1 and had such a big influence on the game in terms of how we want to play. The young lads are doing us proud.

“We obviously started (the season) like a train. If we had maintained that, like Cray have done, that would’ve been an incredible achievement with the players we’ve got and, more importantly, the age and the experience of the players we’ve got.

“I think that momentum and pace Cray have set is something they’ve done three years into their project if you like, whereas we’re very much early on in it and I think the lads are doing great to be honest.”

Sam Beale on the ball during Hastings United's 2-1 win at home to Faversham Town. Picture courtesy Scott White

Bostik League South East Division top half (played-points): 1 Cray Wanderers 26-65 (+38 goal difference), 2 HASTINGS UNITED 26-50 (+23), 3 Ashford United 25-48 (+28), 4 Horsham 25-48 (+18), 5 Haywards Heath Town 25-45 (+13), 6 Whyteleafe 25-41 (+14), 7 Hythe Town 26-39 (+7), 8 VCD Athletic 24-38 (+3), 9 Ramsgate 26-34 (+5), 10 Sevenoaks Town 26-33 (-3).