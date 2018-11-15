Hastings United boss praises ‘a good night at the office’

Hastings United Football Club manager Chris Agutter said his team played ‘really well’ in Tuesday night’s 5-0 win at home to Herne Bay.

He said: “I thought we played really well. We just asked the players pre-match replicate what we did on Sunday because despite losing, I thought we were excellent against a very, very good side.

“We just said to the players make sure we replicate the same sort of level in terms of tempo and quality, and we won’t go far wrong.

“To be fair we always start fast. In that game (against Cray) we could’ve been two or three-up so we’re more surprised if we start slowly.

“I’m really pleased with that because I can remember last season we were notoriously slow starters, whereas now we’re out of the blocks quick and I think once we’ve got that first goal, we’re a difficult team to beat.

“The only criticism really was we probably weren’t as clinical (as they could’ve been). I think we probably could’ve been four or 5-0 up at half time.

“It was a great start, great win. At times in the first half it was a bit box-to-box, end-to-end, great for the neutral, a bit similar to the Greenwich Borough first half (Hastings won 4-0 at home to Greenwich on October 30) I thought where they had a couple of opportunities on the break.

“Again we made a couple of changes at half time positionally and to be fair second half they didn’t really carry a threat at all on the counter so it was a good night at the office.”

Agutter particularly enjoyed the fifth goal, scored by Lanre Azeez.

He added: “It was a great goal, probably the best goal that we’ve scored since I’ve been manager actually. The pass from Hass (Ibrahim) was outrageous, it was a different level, and Lanre tucked it away brilliantly.

“I think Lanre’s been outstanding since he’s come to the club. I don’t think people appreciate off the ball he works so hard, he’s a real box-to-box winger, does a lot of good defensive work as well as going forward and thoroughly deserved his goal.”