Hastings United, Bexhill United and Little Common set for cup action

The area’s three senior football clubs will be in Sussex Senior Challenge Cup second round action tonight (Tuesday).

Bexhill United, Hastings United and Little Common will be attempting to reach the last 16 of the county’s flagship knockout competition.

Southern Combination League Division One high-flyers Bexhill have a plum tie at home to Bostik League Premier Division outfit Burgess Hill Town.

Bexhill will be aiming to bridge a three-division gap between the clubs, but they can draw heart from their competitive showing against Bostik League South East Division side Haywards Heath Town in the Sussex RUR Charity Cup last month.

Bexhill should welcome back Sammy Bunn, Nathan Lopez and Chris Rea from the squad which won 5-0 away to Worthing United at the weekend, but Drew Greenall and Craig Ottley are unavailable.

Bostik League South East Division promotion hopefuls Hastings will be eager to avoid an upset when they make a tricky trip to a Saltdean United outfit lying fifth in the Southern Combination League Premier Division.

Hastings manager Chris Agutter insists his team will be fully focused on the match and not have one eye on the top-of-the-table league encounter away to Cray Wanderers this coming Sunday.

Speaking after the 2-1 league victory at home to Three Bridges, Agutter said: “That’s a competition we can win. We certainly won’t be thinking ahead to Cray, we’ll be looking to go as strong as possible and we want a win down there.”

Little Common will be eager to continue their upturn in form when they travel to Horsham YMCA in an all-Southern Combination League Premier Division affair.

The Commoners have picked up seven points from their last three league matches to move up to 15th in the table. YMCA are second in the table, one point behind leaders Chichester City.

The Bexhill match will kick-off at 7.45pm, while the Hastings and Common games will start at 7.30pm.