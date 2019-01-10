Hastings United aiming to help children in Gambia

Hastings United Football Club is launching an appeal to help young footballers in a small fishing village in Gambia.

The football club is appealing to the public to donate their old boots, trainers and sports clothing so that they can be passed on to people in the village of Gunjur.

Most families in Gunjur have no electricity or running water, but the major pastime and passion for children is football, which helps in bringing the village together.

The children - who range from five-years-old through to adulthood - are desperate for second-hand football boots or trainers. No matter what condition they are in, any donations will be gratefully received.

The children will all treasure any boots or trainers you can provide. Second-hand sports shirts, shorts or socks are also really appreciated.

Some children were fortunate enough to be given second-hand boots this week and there are many others who would love to own a pair.

Hastings United will have a collection bin by the club shop on matchdays for boots and any old (but good condition) kits you may wish to donate. There is also a collection point at Springfield Road Dental Surgery, where items can be left during office hours.

If you have anything that you wish to be collected, please email club director Pat McCrossan at Pat.Mccrossan@hastingsunited.com