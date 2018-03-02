Hastings to hold pitch inspection

Hastings United Football Club will hold a morning pitch inspection ahead of tomorrow’s (Saturday’s) scheduled home game.

Chris Agutter’s side is due to host South Park in Bostik League Division One South, but with the pitch covered in snow this evening, the match is in serious doubt.

A statement on the club website this evening said: “This morning the club were somewhat more hopeful that tomorrow’s match might be able to go ahead, but knew a referee’s inspection would be a necessity and arranged the inspection for 11am on Saturday.

“The inspection will take place as arranged, although the the club advises that deteriorating weather this afternoon has somewhat changed the club’s optimism as regards to the pitch being playable tomorrow.

“Today the league gave special dispensation to clubs to call off matches scheduled for tomorrow today if pitches were deemed unplayable.

“With the club having already arranged an inspection for 11am tomorrow, it was thought sensible to stick to the inspection arrangement put in place.

“The club’s website and social media pages will be updated in terms of tomorrow’s match being on or off directly the club are in a position to put out information.

“The terracing and pathways at The Pilot Field are likely to require attention on Saturday morning in terms of snow and ice clearance should tomorrow’s game get the go ahead, and the club would appreciate assistance from any supporters available who would like to help with such a clearance task.”

A number of Macron Store Southern Combination League games have already been postponed, although the Division One matches between Langney Wanderers and Bexhill United, and Seaford Town and Little Common aren’t among them.

Bexhill’s game, in fact, could well go ahead as Langney play their home fixtures on the artificial surface at Eastbourne Borough FC.

The majority of the scheduled Macron East Sussex League fixtures are also off and more postponements are likely in the morning.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed, we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer, simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)