Hastings seek to put pressure on teams above

Hastings United have an opportunity to put some pressure on the teams above them over the coming week, according to the football club’s manager Chris Agutter.

Hastings will host second-bottom Molesey in Bostik League Division One South today (Saturday, kick-off 3pm) before travelling to South Park in a rearranged fixture on Tuesday night.

“It’s an opportunity to maybe put a bit of pressure on the teams above us,” said Agutter, whose team is currently in ninth place - six points behind seventh-placed Phoenix Sports with a game in hand.

Hastings lost 4-3 in the reverse fixture against Molesey during September, which was Agutter’s first game after taking over the managerial reins.

“There are seven or eight players who have moved on or aren’t in the starting line-up and it’s an opportunity to see how much we’ve improved,” continued Agutter.

“Molesey at home there’s an expectation we should be winning that game and we go into the game very confident, but it’s a case of making sure the next game we’re better than the previous one.

Calum Davies tussles with a Thamesmead opponent. Picture courtesy Scott White

“We’re not looking too far ahead to South Park. Molesey’s the next game and we want to make sure we get that right.”

Although Daniel Ajakaiye is still struggling with his ankle, Hastings are close to having a clean bill of health on the injury front. Tom Vickers has now played 90 minutes for Crowborough Athletic five times and will return to Hastings after one last appearance for the Crows this weekend.

“The squad’s looking really strong and it’s exciting as well,” added Agutter, who praised the pace and power of his front five in last weekend’s 4-2 victory away to Thamesmead Town, and the substitutes he introduced during the final half-an-hour.

