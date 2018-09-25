Hastings return to league action after cup heroics

After the excitement of the weekend Emirates FA Cup victory, it’s back to the bread and butter of the league for Hastings United Football Club tonight (Tuesday).

Buoyed by their amazing 4-3 win away to higher grade Leiston in a match they finished with eight men, Hastings will host Horsham in the Bostik League South East Division.

Hastings lie second in the table with 12 points from a possible 15, but they’ll be keen to get back to winning ways in the league after losing 3-1 at Hythe Town last time out 10 days ago.

Horsham, who are managed by one-time Hastings boss Dom Di Paola and have former Hastings goalkeeper Josh Pelling between the posts, are in 14th place having won two and lost three of their opening five league contests.

The Hornets are also still going strong in the FA Cup after they too won 4-3, at home to Heybridge Swifts, in second round qualifying at the weekend.

Hastings have won all four of their home fixtures in all competitions so far this season and another victory tonight would put them within three points of leaders Cray Wanderers, at least for 24 hours.

Kick-off at The Pilot Field is 7.45pm.

Bostik League South East Division top half (played-points): 1 Cray Wanderers 6-18 (+12 goal difference), 2 HASTINGS UNITED 5-12 (+7), 3 Whyteleafe 5-12 (+6), 4 Sittingbourne 6-12 (+2), 5 VCD Athletic 6-12 (0), 6 Ashford United 6-10 (+4), 7 Hythe Town 6-10 (+3), 8 Faversham Town 5-10 (+3), 9 Phoenix Sports 5-9 (+1), 10 Whitstable Town 6-8 (-2).