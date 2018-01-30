Hastings pegged back in South Park draw

Hastings United Football Club made it seven points from three games with a 1-1 draw away to South Park tonight (Tuesday).

Leading scorer Callum Davies gave Hastings a half time lead, but Joe Jackson levelled for South Park during the second half of the Bostik League Division One South fixture.

Hastings manager Chris Agutter named the same starting line-up as that which beat Molesey 3-0 at The Pilot Field on Saturday and after a tight opening 20 minutes, the visitors bossed the remainder of the first half.

The first real chance fell to Dayshonne Golding, whose shot was saved by South Park goalkeeper Callum Thomas in a one-on-one situation.

As Hastings got well on top with some terrific football, Davies failed to convert a couple of decent opportunities before putting his team ahead with a splendid finish in the 40th minute.

Hastings remained on the front foot at the start of the second period and Davide Rodari brought a fine save out of Thomas, but South Park levelled against the run of play through Joe Jackson in the 59th minute.

The visitors lost their way during a final quarter-of-an-hour which was all-South Park and needed a couple of top saves from goalkeeper Charlie Horlock to ensure they headed home with a point.

The result keeps Hastings ninth in the table and they will be on their travels again on Saturday when they head to VCD Athletic.

Hastings: Horlock, Rowe, Beale, Lovatt, Climpson, Cruttwell, Rodari (Ajakaiye), Adams, Davies, Dixon, Golding. Subs not used: Christie, Janneh, Walker, Greig. Attendance: 92.

Bostik League Division One South top half (played-points): 1 Lewes 31-67, 2 Cray Wanderers 32-65, 3 Carshalton Athletic 31-62, 4 Greenwich Borough 31-61, 5 Walton Casuals 32-60, 6 Corinthian-Casuals 32-60, 7 Phoenix Sports 32-51, 8 Hythe Town 31-50, 9 HASTINGS UNITED 32-48, 10 Whyteleafe 32-47, 11 Horsham 32-45, 12 South Park 27-43.

