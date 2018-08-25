Hastings host fellow fast starters in FA Cup

Hastings United Football Club will take on another of the new season’s fast starters in the Emirates FA Cup today (Saturday).

Chris Agutter’s side will host VCD Athletic in a preliminary round tie between two teams who have won their first two Bostik League South East Division matches. Kick-off at The Pilot Field is 3pm.

Agutter said: “VCD have really strengthened from last year and have brought in real quality with the likes of Charlie McDonald. It will be a tough test.

“I think they will bring similar characteristics to the party as Thamesmead (who Hastings beat 5-1 in the league a fortnight ago) - big, strong, powerful, direct, but I think they’ve probably got a little bit more quality.

“I’m looking forward to it. We’ve had them watched twice already and we feel like we’re prepared for them. But I think they should be a lot more concerned about us than we are about them.”

If the game ends in a draw, a replay will take place on Tuesday September 4, kick-off 7.45pm.

Hastings will be back in league action on Monday when they travel to Sevenoaks Town.

Sam Adams will miss both games as he’s still away. Agutter expects Alex Smith to be ready for selection in the next week or so as he steps up his comeback from injury.

