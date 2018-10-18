Hastings hopeful of another new signing

Hastings United are hoping to have another new signing in place as the football club finally returns to league action this weekend.

Hastings manager Chris Agutter was optimistic of bringing in the right winger he spoke about last week in time for the trip to Guernsey on Sunday.

Speaking yesterday (Wednesday), Agutter said: “I’m pretty sure we would’ve got the right winger that we’ve been after done. We’ve all agreed and he needs to go through the formalities.”

See also: * Hastings suffer first home loss of season

* Hastings sign ‘best left winger in league’

* Hastings’ FA Cup run halted by Hitchin



Should the signing be completed, it will be the club’s second capture in around a week after left winger Youssuf Bamba, who made his debut in last weekend’s Buildbase FA Trophy defeat at home to Whyteleafe.

Agutter said: “He played very well. Against one of the perceived top teams in the league, he had the full-back on toast.”

The manager said last week that if two wide players joined the club, at least two would depart.

“Players going out is something we’ve been looking at over the past two weeks,” he continued. “We’ve not made the final decision yet.

“We don’t want to rock the boat too much, but we don’t want anyone getting comfortable and thinking they’ve arrived.”

* SUPPORTERS unable to travel to Guernsey can watch the game live on the big screen at the Hastings United Sports & Social Club. The bar will open at 12noon.