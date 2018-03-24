Hastings hit back to win at Faversham

Hastings United Football Club came from behind to make it back-to-back Bostik League Division One South victories.

Goals from Sinnkaye Christie and Davide Rodari gave Chris Agutter’s side a 2-1 win away to Faversham Town this afternoon (Saturday).

Hastings made one change to the side which beat Walton Casuals last weekend. There was no Ollie Rowe, but Sam Cruttwell returned and slotted in at right-back.

The visitors looked nervous and disjointed during the first half with lots of passes going astray. Faversham started brightly and number nine Mobolaji Dawodu caused all kind of problems every time he got the ball.

Dawodu had a big hand in Faversham taking a 12th minute lead. His shot was parried by Hastings goalkeeper Charlie Horlock and Luke Harvey drilled into an empty net.

On a bobbly pitch, Hastings tried to string their passes together for the rest of the half but too often moves would break down. That said, Sam Adams had a shot saved, Antonio Walker fired inches wide and Rodari’s looping effort was tipped over.

Out of nowhere really, Hastings levelled in added time. Dayshonne Golding crossed from the right and the ball ping-ponged around off several players before Sinnkaye Christie stabbed it home.

Hastings would have been relieved to be on terms at the break and although Faversham enjoyed a good spell at the start of the second period, Hastings gradually started to take control.

What proved to be the winner came in the 56th minute. Jack Dixon’s shot from the edge of the are was superbly tipped onto the post by Faversham goalkeeper Simon Overland, but the ball bounced straight down to Rodari, who wasn’t going to miss from six yards.

Hastings fashioned a couple more chances after that, one of which fell to Dayshonne Golding, who caused plenty of problems on the away right. At the other end, Cruttwell executed a perfectly-timed tackle on Harvey as he was about to pull the trigger.

Faversham upped the pace after the introduction of Harry Stannard, who enjoyed a terrific season with Hastings last term, but Hastings coped with it and the home side didn’t really threaten.

A lengthy stoppage for an injury to Hastings left-back Sam Beale, who hobbled off, contributed to six minutes of added time being played and with virtually the last kick of the game, Faversham narrowly missed the target with a looping effort.

Rodari never stopped running and was arguably Hastings’ best player, Sam Adams was again strong in midfield, Cruttwell performed very well, Adam Lovatt had a good game and Horlock pulled off a couple of great saves.

Hastings: Horlock, Cruttwell, Beale (Pritchard 82), Lovatt, Christie, Climpson, Rodari (Dullaway 85), Adams, Walker, Dixon, Golding (Harley). Subs not used: Plummer, Cammileri. Attendance: 201.

Hastings remain 10th in the table with seven matches remaining, the first two of which are at home to Phoenix Sports on Easter Saturday and away to East Grinstead Town on Easter Monday.

Bostik League Division One South top half (played-points): 1 Lewes 39-86, 2 Corinthian-Casuals 40-81, 3 Carshalton Athletic 38-81, 4 Cray Wanderers 40-78, 5 Greenwich Borough 38-76, 6 Walton Casuals 39-73, 7 Hythe Town 39-67, 8 Whyteleafe 40-63, 9 Phoenix Sports 40-61, 10 HASTINGS UNITED 39-59, 11 Thamesmead Town 39-55, 12 Herne Bay 36-51.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed, we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer, simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)