Hastings handed away tie in FA Cup

Hastings United Football Club has been handed an away tie in Emirates FA Cup second round qualifying.

Today’s (Monday’s) draw gave Bostik League South East Division leaders Hastings a trip to Cheshunt or Leiston on Saturday September 22.

Bostik League South Central Division side Cheshunt and Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central team Leiston contested a 2-2 draw on Saturday and will replay tomorrow night.

Hastings booked their place in second round qualifying with a 2-1 victory at home to Bostik League Premier Division club Kingstonian on Saturday.

See also: * Hastings claim higher level scalp in FA Cup

* Hastings boss praises players for grinding out a result