Hastings handed another away tie in FA Cup

Hastings United Football Club will again be on its travels in the next stage of the Emirates FA Cup.

This afternoon’s (Monday) third round qualifying draw has handed Chris Agutter’s side a trip to Hitchin Town or Didcot Town on Saturday October 6.

Those two teams will replay their second round qualifying tie at Didcot tomorrow night after drawing 1-1 at Hitchin on Saturday.

See also: * Eight-man Hastings hold on for amazing FA Cup win

* Hastings boss: We deserved to win crazy game



Hitchin are third-from-bottom of the Evo-Stik League Southern Premier Central, which is one level above a Hastings side which is second in the Bostik League South East Division.

Didcot are 11th in the Evo-Stik League Southern Division One Central, which is the same level that Hastings play at.

Hastings beat Hitchin at the same stage of the competition during their incredible run to the third round proper during the 2012/13 season, winning 2-1 in an away replay after drawing 2-2 at home in the first meeting.

Hastings booked their place in third round qualifying thanks to a remarkable 4-3 victory away to higher grade Leiston at the weekend, despite finishing with eight men and an outfield player in goal.