Hastings game rearranged for Monday night

Hastings United Football Club’s game at home to Crawley Town has been rearranged for next Monday night (December 18), kick-off 7.45pm.

The Parafix Sussex Senior Challenge Cup third round tie was originally scheduled for this Tuesday, but was postponed due to the snow and ice laying on The Pilot Field pitch.

The two teams will be bidding for a place in the quarter-finals of the county’s premier knockout competition.

Before then, Hastings are due to travel to South Park in Bostik Football League Division One South on Saturday, kick-off 3pm.