Hastings game postponed

Hastings United Football Club’s game at home to Crawley Town tonight (Tuesday) has been postponed.

The Parafix Sussex Senior Challenge Cup third round tie has been called-off due to the snow and ice laying on The Pilot Field pitch.

A new date for the game will be announced in due course.

Hastings are unbeaten in their last nine league fixtures and 10 in all competitions, a run which has lifted them up to 11th in Bostik League Division One South.

Their next outing is a league match away to South Park this coming Saturday.