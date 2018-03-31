Hastings game currently on

Hastings United Football Club’s home game this afternoon (Saturday) is on as things stand.

The Bostik League Division One South match at home to Phoenix Sports looks like going ahead after The Pilot Field pitch passed a precautionary 9.45am inspection. Kick-off is 3pm.

Club groundsman Simon Rudkins wrote on Twitter: “There remains a small amount of water on the playing surface. However the pitch has passed the inspection so game is currently on. Should there be more heavy rain and conditions deteriorate, the match referee will make the final decision on his arrival.”

Bexhill United’s game at home to Selsey in Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Division One is subject to a 10.30am pitch inspection at The Polegrove.

Bexhill now haven’t played for four weeks and they are due to be in action four times over the next eight days.

The continuing wet weather has unsurprisingly wiped out the majority of today’s action involving Macron East Sussex Football League clubs.

The few matches that are still on include the Hastings & District FA Intermediate Cup quarter-final between Sidley United and Westfield. Kick-off at Hooe Recreation Ground is 2.30pm.

