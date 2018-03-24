Hastings boss seeks continued improvement

Chris Agutter wants his Hastings United Football Club team to continue its improvement during the remainder of the season.

Hastings have eight Bostik League Division One South matches to go and although out of play-off contention, their manager Agutter wants to see the progress continue.

Ollie Rowe tussles for possession during Hastings United's 1-0 win at home to Walton Casuals last weekend. Picture courtesy Scott White

He said: “We get all the games filmed and take stats, and all the time we can keep on improving on the little percentages here and there, and keep moving in the right direction, I think that’s what it’s all about.”

Hastings will travel to Faversham Town today (Saturday, kick-off 3pm) encouraged by last weekend’s 1-0 win at home to play-off hopefuls Walton Casuals.

“I wanted to be a perceived top team in the league because I’ve spoken recently about us not being too far away,” continued Agutter, speaking after that game.

“Rightly or wrongly there’s people that have questioned that and I think it’s really important today that we’ve laid down a bit of a marker.

“I spoke to their manager, Anthony Gow, before the game and he was saying ‘we’re very wary of you next season’. He actually said ‘we want to get out of the league because we’re wary of Hastings United’ so for us to reinforce that by winning today is really pleasing.”

