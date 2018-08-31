Hastings boss praises in-form strike ace

Chris Agutter sung the praises of Hastings United Football Club hot shot Daniel Ajakaiye after the forward’s red hot start to the season.

Ajakaiye struck twice in Monday’s league victory at Sevenoaks Town after scoring the opener in Saturday’s FA Cup win at home to VCD Athletic, taking his tally to seven in four games this term.

Hastings manager Agutter said: “There were a few questioning looks when I said he was our main centre-forward, but after seven goals in four games I’m hearing a bit of back-tracking.

“But it’s not just his goals, it’s his all-round performances. He’s one of our best defenders because of how hard he works. He’s just a right handful and he’s improving all the time.

“Dayshonne (Golding) has been excellent as well. One of the biggest criticisms of Dayshonne was you would either get the best player on the pitch or the worst player.

“But he’s working harder and he’s delivering for the team more regularly in terms of shots and crosses, and he’s becoming more consistent. He’s been great for us.”

There’s been no shortage of entertainment in the early weeks of the campaign, with Hastings having scored 14 goals in all competitions and conceded seven.

And while pleased with the attacking side of Hastings’ game, Agutter says he’s unconcerned by things at the other end of the pitch.

“One thing I look for is trends within the game,” he continued. “If we keep conceding the same type of goal, I would look at that and think that’s something we need to address. But the goals we’re conceding are different; they’re more off the ball or individual errors.

“It’s not like there’s something wrong with how we’re set up, it’s little adjustments and amendments that need to be made. I’m really not worried.”

Agutter felt Hastings raised their levels against VCD and Sevenoaks as they made it three consecutive 3-2 wins.

“The performances in the first two games (against Thamesmead Town and Ramsgate) were pretty average, but over the Bank Holiday weekend I thought we played some really good football; far more like how I want us to play,” he added.

“Against VCD we could’ve been 3-0 up in 10 minutes. Against Sevenoaks we missed so many chances. The scorelines could’ve been much healthier.”

