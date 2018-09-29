Golding double fires Hastings to FA Trophy triumph

Hastings United Football Club continued its fine form with an away victory in the Buildbase FA Trophy this afternoon (Saturday).

Two quickfire Dayshonne Golding goals with 10 or so minutes remaining secured a deserved 3-1 win against Waltham Abbey in the extra preliminary round.

Hastings produced a pretty dominant performance in a clash between the sides lying second in the Bostik League South Central Division and South East Division.

The visitors were very slick during the first half with some great link-up play. Daniel Ajakaiye had a shot pushed round the post by home goalkeeper Arthur Janata before tying the home defence in knots and squaring for Sam Adams to give Hastings a 12th minute lead.

Hastings remained firmly in the ascendancy and only three fine saves by Janata - two of them from Kelvin Ogboe and the other from Antonio Walker - prevented them going further ahead.

Walker then went off injured and Hastings became a bit disjointed as Waltham enjoyed their best spell of the match late in the first half. Daniel Aristidou could have scored twice for the home side before he did find the net in the 44th minute, slotting past Horlock when left in too much space.

Hastings would’ve been wondering how they weren’t leading at half time. The second period was fairly even to begin with until Hastings got right back on top from the hour mark onwards. That said, Hastings were grateful to a super save from Charlie Horlock to keep the score at 1-1.

You just felt something was going to happen at the other end, though, and Hastings duly regained the advantage in the 80th minute. Ajakaiye weaved his way into the Waltham box and unselfishly squared for the unmarked Golding to tap home.

Golding struck again two minutes later to wrap the game. This time he sprinted down the right wing before cutting inside into the area and unleashing a shot into the far bottom corner, giving Janata no chance.

Hastings finished the match with 10 men after Sonny Dullaway was carried off when all three permitted substitutions had been made. Dullaway was on the receiving end of a Waltham defensive block while in the act of shooting.

It was a good afternoon’s work from Hastings, with some great individual performances from the likes of Golding, Ogboe, Adams and Jack Dixon.

It was Hastings’ fifth cup win out of five so far this season and 10th win from 11 games in all competitions. Their reward is a home preliminary round tie against league rivals Whyteleafe on Saturday October 13.

Hastings: Horlock, Mensah, Beale (Lovatt 51), Howlett-Mundle, Ajakaiye, Adams, Ogboe (Dullaway 69), Walker (Golding 36), Ibrahim, Dixon, Climpson. Subs not used: Vickers, Christie. Attendance: 191.