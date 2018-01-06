Game on for Hastings and Common

The football matches involving Hastings United and Little Common this afternoon (Saturday) look set to go ahead despite the ongoing wet weather.

Hastings’ groundsman Simon Rudkins tweeted this morning that no inspection is planned and the game at home to Greenwich Borough will go ahead provided no more rain falls.

Hastings are ninth in Bostik League Division One South having lost just one of their last 13 league fixtures - 11 points and five places behind Greenwich, whose manager Gary Alexander resigned during the week.

Kick-off at The Pilot Field is 3pm.

Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One leaders Common are at home to Ringmer in their first game since Boxing Day following an away postponement last weekend.

The Commoners are five points clear at the top of the table having won 18 and drawn one of their 21 league outings so far this season, including 10 wins out of 10 at home. Kick-off at The Oval is 3pm.

All the recent rain, however, has played havoc with the rest of today’s local football schedule.

Bexhill United’s match at home to Hailsham Town in Southern Combination League Division One has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, as has Westfield’s scheduled trip to Sidlesham in Division Two.

Only five games are still standing in the Macron East Sussex Football League. They are Sidley United versus Battle Baptists in the Premier Division (at Hooe Rec), the Division Three matches between Hawkhurst United II and Sandhurst (at Sandhurst) and The JC Tackleway II and Victoria Baptists (at Old Town Rec, Eastbourne), and the Division Four fixtures involving Bexhill Broncos and South Coast Athletico (at Gunters Lane) and Orington and Parkfield (at Bexhill College).