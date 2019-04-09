Former Nottingham Forest man to play for Hastings United Legends against Manchester United

A former Nottingham Forest man is among the first five names announced for the Hastings United Legends squad to face Manchester United Legends.

Paul Smith will return to his home town to play for the Hastings United Legends squad in the hotly-anticipated match at The Pilot Field on Saturday September 8.

A fast and tricky winger, Smith began his career with Hastings Town (now United) before being snapped up by Forest for £50,000 in 1993. He failed to make the first team at The City Ground and moved to Lincoln City in December 1997.

Smith, now 43, made more than 150 appearances for the Imps from 1997-2003 before his time at the club was ended by a back injury which forced his retirement from the professional game.

Also in the Hastings United Legends squad are former United players Terry White, Peter Heritage, Sean Ray and Nigel Kane, three of whom have also managed the club.

Chris Eagles, meanwhile, is the fifth name announced for the Manchester United Legends squad.

Eagles played 17 times for United, including in the 2004 and 2007 FA Community Shield matches, before joining Burnley for £1.2 million in July 2008.

He spent three seasons with the Clarets and helped them win promotion to the Premier League in 2009 before spending a further three years with Bolton Wanderers from July 2011.

Eagles went on to have brief spells with Blackpool, Charlton Athletic, Bury, Accrington Stanley, Port Vale and Ross County.

Held in conjunction with Hastings United FC, the Hastings United Legends versus Manchester United Legends match will be supporting St Michael’s Hospice and raising awareness of Prostate Cancer. The main sponsors are Country Furniture Barns.