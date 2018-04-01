Five-star Sidley stun higher grade Westies

Sidley United Football Club put in arguably its performance of the season to record a thumping victory over higher level opposition.

The Macron East Sussex League Premier Division side won 5-1 at home to Macron Store Southern Combination League Division Two team Westfield in a Hastings & District FA Intermediate Cup quarter-final yesterday (Saturday).

The Blues got off to a dream start as Sean Baldwin headed home a left wing cross after just three minutes.

Westfield seemed to struggle to live with Sidley’s energy and movement up-front, and Sidley had further chances before the game was effectively put to bed with three goals in three minutes.

Baldwin did well down the right to get away from his man and feed Ash Elphick, who finished low past Westfield goalkeeper Gavin Bourne into the bottom corner for 2-0.

Barely a minute later, Arron Scrace was played through and he steered a low shot into the far corner. Baldwin got Sidley’s fourth moments later as he smashed an effort inside Bourne’s near post.

Sidley goalkeeper Joe Rogers made a couple of important saves to keep Westfield at bay before the interval.

Sidley looked to be cruising to an excellent victory, but it was put into doubt at half time as the referee, nursing a hamstring injury, initially seemed unable to continue. But after conversations with both sides, he decided he could complete the game.

The second half lacked the drama of the first as Sidley understandably looked to protect what they had. The visitors got on the scoresheet as Kevaughn Ward scored with a free kick from the edge of the area on 72 minutes.

But Baldwin wrapped up his hat-trick on 77 minutes as he played a nice one-two with Elphick before dinking the ball over Bourne to wrap up the scoring.

Sidley are due to be back in league action at Sedlescombe Rangers tomorrow (Easter Monday, kick-off 3pm), while Westfield’s league game away to Roffey has been moved to the artificial 3G pitch at Steyning Town FC with an 11am kick-off.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed, we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer, simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)