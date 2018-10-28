Ellis hat-trick fires Common to another four-goal win

A Sam Ellis hat-trick helped Little Common Football Club make it back-to-back four-goal league victories.

The Commoners followed up the previous weekend’s 4-2 win at home to Hassocks with a 4-1 victory at Arundel in the Southern Combination League Premier Division yesterday (Saturday).

Common were missing Jordan Astell, goalkeeper Matt Cruttwell and the suspended Lewis Hole. Left-back Dan Ryan donned the goalkeeper’s gloves, while Lewis Parsons returned in defence and Jordan Harris was given a start in midfield.

Neither goalkeeper was really tested in an even opening quarter, although it was Common who enjoyed the better of the possession.

Common’s first chance of the match came after 20 minutes when a neat turn in the area allowed Wes Tate room to fire an effort at goal which was well saved at the goalkeeper’s near post.

The resulting corner saw Ryan Paul glance an effort wide of the post, while at the other end, Ryan had to tip an Arundel header over the bar.

The deadlock was broken in the 27th minute following a good spell of pressure from the Commoners. Tate’s corner fell right under the crossbar and Ellis bundled the ball home.

Ten minutes later the advantage was doubled. Another Tate corner was met by the head of Paul and he powered the ball into the roof of the net for his second goal in two games.

The home side looked to reduce their arrears in the closing stages of the half, but were restricted to mainly long range efforts which failed to trouble Ryan.

Although Arundel began the second half on the front foot, it was Common who grabbed a decisive third goal in the 53rd minute. A sweeping move ended with James Pool releasing Ellis, who lifted the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper and into the net.

Four minutes later Ellis completed his treble. Pool once again proved instrumental, latching on to an under-hit back pass before unselfishly squaring for Ellis to fire home.

The Commoners took their foot of the gas a little as the game petered out, but were denied what looked like two stonewall penalties, firstly when Parsons was pulled back in the area and then when Paul Feakins was clipped from behind.

Arundel pulled a goal back through Jordan Layton with 20 minutes remaining, but the Commoners held firm to pick up three crucial points and move up to 15th in the table.

Common: Ryan, Paul, Feakins, Ward, Parsons, Eldridge, Harris (Smith), Pool (Francis), Tate, Crone, Ellis (Collier).