East Sussex Football League: Battle Baptists beat Bexhill Town in top two clash

Battle Baptists went back to the top of the East Sussex Football League Premier Division after winning away to previous leaders Bexhill Town.

Goals from Glen Carrick, debutant Jamie Strong and Joe Brister gave Battle a 3-0 victory and put them above their opponents on goal difference.

The JC Tackleway on the ball during their 3-1 win away to Hollington United II

Elsewhere on a day when the full league programme beat the awful wet and windy weather, Robertsbridge United consolidated third place with a 2-1 win at home to Rye Town.

Curtis Coombes and Kurt Harber netted in either half to put Robertsbridge two-up before Rye pulled one back.

See also: * East Sussex League pair reach county cup quarter-finals

* Hastings United end losing run with vital comeback victory

* Hollington United win 6-1 to reach county cup quarter-finals



Fourth-placed Sidley United avenged the previous weekend’s Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup defeat to Sedlescombe Rangers by beating them 2-0 in the league.

Second half strikes by former Hastings United pair Lee Carey - direct from a corner - and Danny Ellis preserved Sidley’s 100 percent home league record.

Hollington United II in possession against The JC Tackleway

Hawkhurst United climbed into the top half on the back of a 7-1 victory at home to 10-man St Leonards Social.

Darren Nicol and Leon Fisher netted twice each, and Oliver Lawrence, Daniel McGahan and Tom Sawyer chipped in with one apiece. Jack Eliott netted Social’s consolation.

Northiam 75 rose to seventh by dint of a 4-3 success away to Bexhill AAC. Kenny Butchers, Scott Embery, Jon James and Oscar Garcia Cruz found the net for Northiam, while Andy Atkin (2) and James Bailey were on the mark for AAC.

Wadhurst United went four points clear at the top of Division One via a 6-2 triumph at home to Mountfield United.

The JC Tackleway are through to round four of the Sussex Bluefin Junior Challenge Cup

St Leonards Social II returned to the Division Two summit courtesy of a 3-1 win at home to sixth-placed Catsfield.

Gavin Ramsden, Brady Bowles and Ashley McCann scored for Social, who are two points clear of second-placed Battle Baptists II having played two more matches.

Robertsbridge United II picked up their first point of the season from a 2-2 draw in a battle of the bottom two away to The JC Tackleway II.

The goals of Craig Jones and Wayne Morris for Tackleway were matched by Jonathan Byatt and Callum Beighton for Robertsbridge.

Third-placed Rock-a-Nore received a walkover after fourth-placed Wittersham were unable to raise a side for their scheduled trip to Tilekiln.

Division Three leaders Victoria Baptists saw their fine run ended by a 5-2 loss at home to third-placed Bexhill Rovers.

Gary Walke and Patrick Ighavvoongbe scored for Victoria, who are now just four points ahead of Rovers having played four more matches.

South Coast Athletico consolidated second place with a 2-0 win away to Sandhurst. Athletico are now just three points adrift of Victoria with two games in hand.

The division’s other two matches both produced eight goals. Bottom-of-the-table Magham Down continued their improved form with a 5-3 success away to fourth-placed Bexhill Broncos.

Tyler Capon (2), Kieron Apps, Joshua Bullen and Harry Wood netted for Magham, while James Downs (2) and Andy Darby were the Broncos’ scorers.

Orington and Hawkhurst United II fought out a 4-4 draw, meaning the bottom five are now covered by just three points.

James McGrath, Scott Quested, Benjamin Britt and Gary McGrath struck for Orington, while Callum Hickey (2) and Samuel Hunt were among the Hawkhurst scorers.

Hampden Park maintained their seven-point lead at the summit of Division Four without even kicking a ball as scheduled hosts Sovereign Saints II couldn’t field a team.

Second-placed Northiam 75 II, who have three games in hand, kept up the pressure with a 3-1 victory at home to Sedlescombe Rangers III. Paul Rockett, Joe Millar and Alex Neville netted for Northiam, while Reece Mitchell replied.

Fourth-placed Cranbrook Town ran out 8-1 winners at home to West Hill United via a Ben Cooper hat-trick, Wayne Beaney’s double, and one apiece from Jon Bilsby, Callum Hatcher and Jack Harris.

Battle Baptists III are up to fifth after a Liam Chantler goal earned them a 1-0 success at home to Icklesham Casuals II.

Bottom-of-the-table Ticehurst gained their second league victory of the campaign after scheduled visitors Parkfield couldn’t get a team together.

The top three in Division Five all won again and two of them netted nine goals apiece.

Table-topping Little Common III were the day’s biggest winners following a 9-0 victory away to Herstmonceux II. Connor Jackson plundered a hat-trick, Niall Macdonald and Jake Faulkner struck twice each, and one apiece from Harvey Rose and Conor Chilton made up the tally.

Second-placed Welcroft Park Rangers remain six points behind Common with two games in hand after narrowly winning 4-3 at home to fourth-placed Hooe.

Chaz Creasey, Cameron Offord, Lee Taylor and Dean Smith hit the net for Rangers, while Ben McNicol, Aiden Pierce and Robert Pierce scored for Hooe.

Third-placed AFC Hollington stayed level on points with Welcroft having played a match less by winning 9-2 away to Burwash.

Kelvin Lowes grabbed a hat-trick, Rhys Warren and Eduard Czeller struck twice each, and Danny Barrellie and Steven Payne got the others. Liam Baker and Blake Marchant retaliated.

Three East Sussex League teams booked their places in the last 16 of the Sussex Bluefin Junior Challenge Cup.

Division One high-flyers Icklesham Casuals were emphatic 7-1 winners away to Horsham Crusaders II.

The JC Tackleway won 3-1 in the all-Division One third round tie away to Hollington United II via the finishing of Kale Williams (2) and Daniel Bone. Danny Turner scored for Hollington.

Crowhurst received a walkover after scheduled visitors Slinfold failed to raise a team and they are the only East Sussex League side at home in round four.

Peche Hill Select prevailed 6-5 on penalties away to fellow Division Two outfit Battle Baptists II in round two of the Hastings & District FA Junior Cup.

The match itself finished 2-2 after extra-time, with Luke Falconer and Rhys Bennett on target for Battle.

Sedlescombe Rangers II, from Division Two, triumphed 6-3 at home to Bexhill AAC II, of Division Three in round two of the Robertsbridge Charity Junior Cup.

Jake Thomas, Joshua Pool, Wesley Irving, Benjamin Seal, Jon-jo Wright and Kevin Allman notched for Sedlescombe, while Aaron Durling (2) and Jason Cochrane scored for AAC.

Most of the teams will now take a break until the first Saturday in January, although a couple of Premier Travel Chauffeurs Challenge Cup second round ties are scheduled for this coming Saturday.