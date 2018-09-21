Decision making was better, says Hastings boss after 9-2 win

The difference between Hastings United Football Club’s defeat and big victory over the past week was their decision making and execution in the final third, according to manager Chris Agutter.

Hastings lost 3-1 away to Hythe Town in the Bostik League South East Division on Saturday before winning 9-2 at East Grinstead Town in the Velocity Trophy on Tuesday night.

Agutter said: “The difference between Saturday and Tuesday night was when we got into good positions in the final third on Tuesday, we delivered the right ball with quality and made better decisions really.

See also: * Hastings come from 2-0 down to win 9-2

* Hastings knocked off top after first loss

* Hastings claim higher level scalp in FA Cup



“We got into some great positions on Saturday and we should’ve been two, 3-0 up, but for whatever reason the final ball wasn’t as good as it has been. On Tuesday night the decision making was much better.

“We looked at the Hythe game and we weren’t too stressed out by it. Anyone that knows anything about football would’ve watched the game and known it was individual errors and mistakes that cost us, and in Zak Ansah (who scored a hat-trick for Hythe), they’ve got an exceptional centre-forward who punished us.

“We went with a bit more industrious midfield where we maybe sacrificed a little bit more quality on the ball and in hindsight it was the wrong decision.

“We had 78 percent of possession at Hythe, more shots on goal, more territory. If anything I thought it would be a tougher test or a different type of game. I thought it would be more of a 50-50 game. If I had gone for a bit more quality over industry, it might’ve been a different game.

“But we came out of that very positive knowing they won the battle on the day, but we will win the war.

“If you said at the start of the season we would win seven out of (the first) eight games, I’m sure most people would’ve taken it.”