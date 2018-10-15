Common return to winning ways with cup success

Little Common Football Club ended its winless run with a 1-0 victory away to lower grade Southwick on Saturday.

A Sam Ellis strike five minutes into the second half was enough to earn Common a second round trip to Horsham YMCA in the Sussex Senior Challenge Cup.

For the first time this season, Common player-manager Russell Eldridge was able to name an unchanged starting line-up in what ultimately proved to be a comfortable afternoon at Old Barn Way.

The Commoners, who are third-bottom of the Southern Combination League Premier Division, dominated possession in the opening exchanges against opposition from Division One, albeit without causing too many problems for the home goalkeeper.

Chris Cumming-Bart saw an effort drift wide before a tame effort was easily gathered. The home side created their best opportunity after 20 minutes when a low delivery into the area was diverted past his own post by Eldridge.

Ellis saw a surging run and shot palmed round the post before Lewis Hole’s close range effort bounced off the top of the crossbar. Cumming-Bart’s well-executed lob bounced agonisingly just in front of the goal-line and over the crossbar as the score remained level at the break.

The Commoners didn’t take long to break the deadlock in the second half. A Wes Tate pass found Ellis in the area and he calmly side-footed beyond the outstretched arm of the home goalkeeper.

As Common looked to add to their tally, Hole had a low effort well saved before Paul Feakins couldn’t convert from a tight angle at the far post. Tate’s far post header was saved and Hole dragged an effort wide as Common saw the game out with relative ease.

Common: Cruttwell, Paul, Feakins (Collier), Ward, Parsons, Eldridge, Tate, Pool, Hole, Cumming-Bart (Smith), Ellis (Ryan).