Common return home determined to get a result

Little Common Football Club is determined to pick up a positive result as it finally returns to home soil today (Saturday).

After six successive away games this month, the Commoners will entertain Broadbridge Heath in the Southern Combination League Premier Division.

Common player-manager Russell Eldridge said: “It’s been a long time on the road and it’s a game we’ve got to get something out of.

“Our home games we’ve got to be targeting wins. Our home form is going to be imperative to our final league position and this weekend is going to be important.”

Common have lost their last five games, including Tuesday night’s penalty shoot-out defeat to Steyning Town, although three of them have been in the cups.

They sit 14th in the league with seven points from as many matches - six places and two points behind Heath.

“A lot of games recently have been cup games, but it’s important now we start to pick some points up,” added Eldridge. “If we can put back-to-back results together, all of a sudden the picture begins to look a bit different.”

Eldridge hopes to be fit, but James Maynard and Ryan Paul are 50-50, Adam Smith is a week or two from fitness, and Lewis Parsons is away.

Common were hoping to sign young Hastings United midfielder James Pool on loan in time for today’s game, which will get underway from 3pm at The Oval.