Club has made huge strides, says Agutter

Hastings United manager Chris Agutter said the football club has made ‘huge strides’ after signing a contract to remain at the helm for at least two more years.

Agutter’s deal runs until the end of the 2019/20 campaign and the Bostik League Division One South club has an option to extend the contract for a further season.

He said: “I look at the stats and I think I deserve it. In a very short space of time we’ve gone from 19th, 20th to within touching distance of the play-offs.

“We’ve gone from an ageing team to one with an average age in the early 20s, and installed a brand of football and way of playing which we’re now seeing from top to bottom at the club. The under-15s try and play the same way as the first team.

“Attendances have gone up and the financial side of the club is a lot healthier than it was in terms of the playing budget.

“Also we’ve won a lot of games. There’s a lot of points we’ve dropped - I genuinely think we could’ve won our last eight games - but we’re now dominating teams rather than relying on a long throw to create chances.

“I think we’ve made huge strides. I’m delighted the club have backed me on it, but it’s deserved to be honest.”

Agutter started the season as assistant to Adam Hinshelwood and took over the reins in September after Hinshelwood returned to former club Worthing.

