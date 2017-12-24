Carey hits four in emphatic Westfield win

Josh Carey scored four goals as Westfield Football Club pulled off a tremendous victory yesterday (Saturday).

The Westies won 5-0 away to a fourth-placed Jarvis Brook side which had won the previous three Macron Store Southern Combination League Division Two meetings between the two clubs.

Carey plundered a first half hat-trick as Westfield raced into a three-goal half time lead against a team which beat them 3-1 in the reverse fixture on the opening day of the season.

The opener came on the counter-attack and was probably the pick of the bunch. Asher Grindle got on the end of a long ball forward and turned it round the corner for Carey to fire into the top corner from 25 yards.

Carey smashed home the second from around 15 yards after he, Grindle and Allan McMinigal linked up well.

The forward completed his treble when he latched on to a ball down from the left from McMinigal, muscled his way past a couple of defenders and slipped the ball under the goalkeeper as he came out.

Kicking down the slope during the second half, Westfield piled on the pressure for the first 25 minutes. Number four arrived when McMinigal’s ball across was missed by Carey at the near post, but Jacob Shelton tapped home at the far post.

Westfield completed the rout when Grindle found McMinigal on the left and his cross was headed in by Carey, who got up above the goalkeeper.

In addition to the goals, the home goalkeeper made a brilliant save from McMinigal and Jack Stapley hit the post from the halfway line. Westfield stopper Gavin Bourne was only really forced into one save of note.

Westfield: Bourne; McGurk, Stapley, Adams, Durrant; Ward (Stoyanov), McMinigal, Barrett; Grindle, Carey (Cochrane), Shelton (Dovla).