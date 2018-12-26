Boxing Day football: Hastings United, Little Common and Bexhill United set for action

The locality’s three senior football clubs will all be in action on home soil on a busy Boxing Day.

Hastings United will entertain Sevenoaks Town in the Bostik League South East Division, while Little Common will host Langney Wanderers in the Southern Combination League Premier Division and Bexhill United will welcome Hailsham Town in Southern Combination League Division One.

Hastings will be eager to build on their determined victory at home to VCD Athletic last time out 11 days ago - a result which ended a run of three successive league defeats.

Chris Agutter’s side lies third in the table - above Horsham and Haywards Heath Town on goal difference, and a point behind second-placed Whyteleafe. Hastings have played a game less than all three of those clubs.

Sevenoaks are 10 points and eight places below Hastings, who beat them 3-2 in August’s reverse fixture.

Hastings’ leading scorer Daniel Ajakaiye will serve the final game of his three-match suspension. Kick-off at The Pilot Field is 3pm.

Elsewhere, Little Common will be targeting some much-needed points against a Langney team which they pipped to the Division One title last season.

Common have dropped into the bottom four on the back of four consecutive league defeats, the last two of which have been at home to clubs below them. Langney are three positions and two points above Common having played three more matches.

Common should be boosted by the return of defender Ryan Paul following suspension. Kick-off at The Oval is 11am.

Bexhill will contest only their second match this month against a Hailsham team which hasn’t completed a fixture since November 24.

Fourth-placed Bexhill are two positions and 11 points above Hailsham, and the two teams have scored 97 league goals between them this term.

Sammy Bunn and Kyle Holden will be suspended as a result of the last scheduled game, away to Southwick, being postponed. Kick-off at The Polegrove is 11am.