Bexhill United celebrate after taking the lead in the 1-1 draw at home to AFC Varndeanians

Bexhill United v AFC Varndeanians picture special

Bexhill United Football Club picked up its first point against top four opposition this season, but was denied the victory it craved on Saturday.

The Pirates took a second half lead through Nathan Lopez in a Southern Combination League Division One third versus fourth encounter at home to AFC Varndeanians only to concede 10 minutes later and have to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Nathan Lopez, scorer of Bexhill United's goal, wins a header
Jack McLean on the ball
Lewis McGuigan keeps a close eye on the AFC Varndeanians player in possession
Sammy Bunn competes for a loose ball
