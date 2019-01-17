Bexhill United v AFC Varndeanians picture special

The Pirates took a second half lead through Nathan Lopez in a Southern Combination League Division One third versus fourth encounter at home to AFC Varndeanians only to concede 10 minutes later and have to settle for a 1-1 draw.
Bexhill United Football Club picked up its first point against top four opposition this season, but was denied the victory it craved on Saturday.
