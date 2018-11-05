Bexhill United net 5-0 cup victory over Worthing United

Jack Shonk scored his fourth hat-trick of the season and took his goal tally to 21 as Bexhill United Football Club powered to another convincing victory on Saturday.

Jack McLean scored the other two to go to 13 for the campaign as Bexhill won 5-0 away to Worthing United in round two of the Southern Combination League Division One Challenge Cup.

Bexhill were forced into several changes to a generally very settled side, with the returning Connor Robertson slotting in at left-back, Kyle Holden switching to right-back, Wayne Giles dropping into midfield and Gordon Cuddington coming in to the starting line-up.

With Mason Ponti taking charge of the side in the absence of manager Ryan Light, Bexhill eased to victory without ever finding top form at a ground where they won 8-1 in the league during September.

They started well and took the lead after 17 minutes when Shonk scored probably the goal of the game with a trademark swerving shot from the edge of the box which deceived the goalkeeper.

Bexhill huffed and puffed a little bit during the first half, only creating a few other chances, although the home goalkeeper pulled off a couple of good saves to keep the score 1-0 at the break.

The message at half time was to remain patient and not get frustrated, and shortly after the restart Bexhill doubled their advantage. McLean cut in from the left and fired into the far bottom corner.

Shonk made it 3-0 with a good finish after some neat football in the build-up. A lovely throughball from Wayne Giles set up McLean for his second and Bexhill’s fourth.

McLean then turned provider for the final goal, lifting the ball over the head of one opponent and then beating another before pulling it back to around the penalty spot for Shonk to complete his latest treble.

Bexhill’s reward is a last eight trip to Alfold, who won 1-0 at home to league leaders AFC Varndeanians in their second round tie.

Bexhill: Rose; Holden, McGuigan, McFarlane, Robertson; J. Bunn, Cuddington, Giles; Shonk, Greenall (Foster), McLean.