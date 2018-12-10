Bexhill United hit 50-goal mark in home victory

Bexhill United Football Club clocked up a half-century of league goals for the season during a home victory on Saturday.

The Pirates took their goals scored tally to 52 in just 16 Southern Combination League Division One games with a 3-2 win against Storrington at a windswept Polegrove.

Bexhill were 3-0 up by the midway point in the second half before Storrington - who were thumped 7-1 in August’s reverse fixture - pulled a couple back in the final quarter.

See also: * Bexhill United knocked off top after losing to new leaders

* Bexhill United boss celebrates 100th game with 4-0 victory

* Bexhill United beat Littlehampton Town to go top of the table



The home side opted to play with the wind in the first half in the hope of building a lead and duly dominated early on, with Storrington finding it hard to get out.

Bexhill boss Ryan Light felt his team was trying to pass its way through rather than getting shots off, but the opening goal came when the hosts did decide to pull the trigger.

The ball came out to Sammy Bunn following a corner and he shifted the ball to the side as he was being closed down before fizzing a shot through everybody into the far corner of the net, leaving the goalkeeper rooted to the spot.

Bexhill stayed on the front foot and doubled their advantage 10 minutes later with a goal of a quality that was out of keeping with the rest of the game.

Home goalkeeper Dan Rose claimed the ball from a Storrington and initiated a flowing counter-attack involving Jack Shonk, Nathan Lopez and Kyle Holden which ended with Shonk finding the net after Jack McLean’s shot was saved.

With the intention of keeping the ball on the ground as they played into the wind after the turnaround, Bexhill started the second period strongly and fashioned a few chances with McLean working well on the left.

Light brought on Georges Gouet and he set up the third goal, making his way to the byeline on the right and pulling the back back to Shonk, who beat an opponent before firing into the top corner for his 23rd goal of the season.

Bexhill then seemed to take their foot off the pedal and started to encounter a few problems with the wind. Storrington got one back when the wind blew the ball back into Bexhill’s area, Rose tried to punch in a crowd of players and Dan Hull tried to clear Dan Geere’s shot off the line only for the ball to end up in the net.

Storrington threw everybody, including the goalkeeper, forward during a chaotic finale and grabbed a second when Jordan Suter reacted quickest to a knock down in the box and stabbed the ball home.

Bexhill: Rose; Robertson, Rea, McFarlane, Lopez; Holden, J. Bunn, S. Bunn (D. Hull); Shonk, Greenall (Gouet), McLean (J. Hull).

Southern Combination League Division One top half standings (played-points): 1 Steyning Town 16-40 (+25 goal difference), 2 AFC Varndeanians 16-38 (+28), 3 Alfold 16-38 (+28), 4 BEXHILL UNITED 16-37 (+38), 5 Selsey 16-27 (+11), 6 Hailsham Town 15-26 (+22), 7 Littlehampton Town 17-27 (+7), 8 Seaford Town 15-25 (+1), 9 Wick 16-25 (-1).