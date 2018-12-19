Bexhill United endure three-hour round trip for no football

Bexhill United Football Club had a three-hour round trip to not even kick a ball on Saturday.

The Pirates’ match away to Southwick in Southern Combination League Division One was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch not long after they arrived at the ground.

Bexhill manager Ryan Light said: “It was disappointing to waste a Saturday afternoon with over three hours of driving for nothing really.

“As disappointing as it was, I think the referee probably made the right call in terms of I don’t think we would’ve finished the game - and I think that would’ve been worse.

“When we turned up it didn’t enter our heads that it wouldn’t be on. It looked fine from the side, we did our team-talk, went through the set-pieces, the players got changed.

“By that time it was about five past two, and then Mason (Ponti) came back in with the balls and said it was off. There was a state of shock around the dressing room.

“As I went out the tunnel the rain had started to come down. The referee didn’t really want to go out on the pitch and literally from the side said it was off.

“I tentatively walked about 10 yards out there, and there was maybe a puddle in the centre circle and in each area.

“We got changed and half-an-hour after arriving we were back in the cars on the way home.”

And that journey back was a long one in heavy rain as Bexhill were diverted off the A27 following an accident.

To top it off, the postponement means that midfielders Sammy Bunn and Kyle Holden will now serve their one-match suspensions during the Boxing Day home fixture against Hailsham Town.