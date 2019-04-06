Bexhill United boss: We mustn’t look beyond next game

Bexhill United Football Club manager Ryan Light has stressed the importance of focusing on today’s (Saturday’s) game - and not looking ahead to next weekend’s top-of-the-table clash.

Third-placed Bexhill will travel to second-bottom Midhurst & Easebourne in Southern Combination League Division One today before visiting second-placed Steyning Town next weekend.

Light said: “It’s almost four cup finals we need to get through and we need to really focus on each game at a time. If we take our eye off Midhurst and look ahead to the Steyning game, we could come unstuck.

“But if we can get a victory on Saturday, we’re three wins from promotion. We’re just looking to take care of our business.

“It’s always a tricky game, Midhurst. It’s a bobbly, sloping pitch, but we’re looking forward to every game now - whether we’re playing the team second in the table or second-from-bottom.

“We really thrive away from home, and hopefully we can go there and put on a performance similar to what’s gone before.

“It doesn’t really matter who we’re playing, we know the level we need to get to in every game to bring home the three points.”

Bexhill picked up a few bumps and bruises in last weekend’s 2-1 win against Littlehampton Town, but the players affected hope to be fit for today’s game.

Southern Combination League Division One top half standings (played-points): 1 Alfold 28-68 (+48 goal difference), 2 Steyning Town 28-67 (+43), 3 BEXHILL UNITED 28-65 (+62), 4 AFC Varndeanians 27-58 (+35), 5 Selsey 28-54 (+28), 6 Littlehampton Town 28-41 (+3), 7 Hailsham Town 29-39 (+6), 8 Sidlesham 29-37 (-12), 9 Seaford Town 28-36 (-6).

Remaining fixtures - Bexhill United: April 6 Midhurst & Easebourne (a), April 13 Steyning Town (a), April 22 Hailsham Town (a), April 27 Mile Oak (a).

Alfold: April 6 Sidlesham (h), April 20 Seaford Town (a), April 22 Billingshurst (h), April 27 Storrington (a).

Steyning Town: April 6 Southwick (h), April 13 Bexhill United (h), April 22 Worthing United (a), April 27 Littlehampton Town (a).